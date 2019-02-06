Tom Arnold Officially Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife Ashley Groussman

Making it official. Tom Arnold filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Ashley Groussman, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 6, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 59-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but did not list an official date of separation.

Arnold and Groussman, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents of 5-year-old son, Jax, and 3-year-old daughter, Quinn. The Roseanne alum confirmed to Us earlier this month that he split from his wife of nearly 10 years.

“For the last couple years, couple three years, it’s been very unusual in the house,” Arnold told Us at the time. “But my kids and I have a whole life, a whole wonderful life. I’ve been telling my wife, ‘It’s OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.’ So she moved out.”

Days later, the True Lies star revealed to Us that he and Groussman had been seeing a parenting counselor named Robin Berman for quite some time.

“Now this stress has calmed down. I am the fun parent, but now we can work together. Well, now we can try. You can’t coparent when one parent is like, ‘Ugh, I hate you!’” Arnold told Us at the premiere of his film Dead Ant on January 22. “[Robin has] written these great books about parenting. We went and saw her a couple years ago and I love seeing her and then, somehow, my wife just started seeing her by herself to coparent by herself. But we went last Friday, [January 18], before my wife moved out.”

He added: “I want to continue seeing Robin Berman with my wife, because if we do that, we’re gonna be OK.”

Arnold was perviously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999 and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!