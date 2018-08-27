Interception! Tom Brady cut an interview short on Monday, August 27, after a radio host questioned him about his personal trainer.

As part of a contract between Boston radio station WEEI and the New England Patriots, the 41-year-old quarterback is required to call into WEEI for a weekly interview. But Monday’s conversation got testy when host Kirk Minihane brought up the topic of trainer Alex Guerrero.

According to ESPN, Guerrero may be in the middle of a disagreement between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The trainer was a regular presence on the team plane, in the locker room and at the team hotels for much of the 2017 football season, but seemed to be excluded from the Patriots’ traveling party later that season. Some fans and pundits wondered if his absence was a sign of tension between Brady and Belichick.

Recent reports stated Guerrero was back on the team plane, however, and during Monday’s phone call, Minihane questioned Brady about the development. “What changed with him not being on the team plane last year and this year?” the emcee asked. “Was that just communication back and forth? Was that understanding of other things? What led to that being able to happen this year?”

“You know, I don’t want to; I’m not getting into all that,” the QB responded.

Minihane persisted, though, saying that he had talked with Guerrero, who claimed to be on good terms with Belichick.

“I said I don’t want to get into it,” Brady said.

And after Minihane asked if the trainer was on the sidelines on Friday, August 24, Brady said his goodbyes — saying, “All right, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later” — and hung up.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP also ended a WEEI interview early in January, after a fill-in host on a different show called Brady’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, an “annoying little pissant.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!