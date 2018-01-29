Say what you want about deflated footballs, but don’t come for Tom Brady’s family! The New England Patriots quarterback cut his weekly interview with WEEI radio short on Monday, January 29, after learning that one of the show’s hosts made a disrespectful comment about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake.

During Thursday’s show, WEEI personality Alex Reimer discussed the “Tom vs. Time” documentary, saying that the first scene was staged. However, that wasn’t the comment that crossed the line, as far as the Patriots quarterback was concerned.

“Brady’s in the kitchen, his kid’s being an annoying little pissant,” Reimer said during the show.

Brady, 40, got word of the comment during an interview Monday morning and decided to call out the station. “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP said. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

When cohost Kirk Minihane apologized, Brady ended the interview. “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning,” the athlete said. “So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

On Friday, January 26, WEEI announced that Reimer has been suspended indefinitely. A fan tweeted at Reimer on Friday morning, saying that it sounds like he’s about to get fired, the host answered: “I will stand strong.”

Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen, the mother of Vivian and their son, Benjamin, has not commented on the host’s remarks.

