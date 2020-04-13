Stronger than ever! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen shared a kiss while celebrating Easter with their family.

“This Easter has been a truly unique one,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. “I was thinking this morning of how the busyness of my life often keeps me from recognizing the most simple and joyful moments over the course of a year. Like this one; being surrounded by my family, sharing a beautiful sunset and realizing these moments are the ones that matter the most to me. Blessings from our family to yours!”

The supermodel, 39, shared a similar family portrait on her Instagram page, writing, “Happy Easter from our family to yours! I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united. May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love.”

The couple tied the knot in February 2009 and share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 12, whom he coparents with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The NFL star and Bündchen shared their Easter posts four days after he admitted that he once had to make changes in order to keep their marriage strong.

“There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” he said on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, April 8. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Brady, who left the New England Patriots in March after 20 seasons, went on to say that he made a “big transition” because the Brazil native “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”