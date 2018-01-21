The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl! Quarterback Tom Brady led his team to a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21.

Despite a recent hand injury, the 40-year-old athlete threw a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola with 2 minutes and 48 seconds remaining on the clock, earning both Brady and head coach Bill Belichick their eighth Super Bowl appearance.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Brady said of the accomplishment during a post-game press conference. “It’s pretty amazing. Just to be on a team that wins these kinds of games, it’s just a great accomplishment. I’m just so proud of everyone on our team, we made so many great plays. Defense played so great when they needed to. Just an amazing game.”

The NFL star’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his mother, Galynn Brady, celebrated the Patriots’ win in the stands at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Brazilian supermodel, 37, shared a series of sweet videos on her Instagram Story of herself and Galynn cheering and jumping at the end of the game.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl, and Brady took home the MVP trophy.

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4. Pink will perform the national anthem, and Justin Timberlake is headlining the halftime show.

