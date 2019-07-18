He’s got the horses in the back! As Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” continues to dominate the music world, Tom Brady decided to throw his hat in the ring by making his own miniature music video for the hit song.

The New England Patriots player, 41, tweeted the eight-second clip on Thursday, July 18, telling his followers that his manager advised him, “Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better.”

In the video, Brady rode a white horse down a path and hacked a machete at the many branches blocking his way. When one fan asked, “Is that a machete,” the NFL star jokingly responded, “I never leave home without my machete.”

My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better. Me: pic.twitter.com/v5EKPLlJSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

I never leave home without my machete. https://t.co/wWyHQVjCBW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

“Old Town Road” initially gained popularity on the social media app TikTok and led Columbia Records to sign Lil Nas X, 20, to a record deal. A remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus dropped in April, making the up-and-coming rapper a viral sensation.

The remix has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 consecutive weeks. It is two weeks away from becoming the longest-running No. 1 in the chart’s six-decade history. Currently, the record is held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 collaboration “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s 2017 single “Despacito (Remix),” both of which spent a whopping 16 weeks at the top of the chart.

To help the song’s longevity, Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) has released two additional remixes of “Old Town Road” so far: one with Diplo, and another with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. Lil Nas X teased on Twitter that he wants to enlist Dolly Parton and rapper Megan Thee Stallion next — and the country legend, 73, may be on board. Parton tweeted an updated version of the song’s cover artwork on Wednesday, July 17, featuring a neon-pink horse with blonde hair like her own.

y’all think i can get dolly parton and megan thee stallion on a old town road remix? — nope (@LilNasX) July 15, 2019

Brady is just one of the many celebrities who has shown love for “Old Town Road.” His video on Thursday came on the heels of his Costa Rican vacation with his wife of 10 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple, who share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6, were spotted making out on the beach on Tuesday, July 16, while enjoying their romantic getaway during the NFL offseason.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!