Summer love! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were hot and heavy during their vacation to Costa Rica.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, and the supermodel, 38, were spotted making out on a beach on Tuesday, July 16, while taking a dip in the ocean. He wrapped his arms around the small of her back as she cupped her hands around his butt.

A shirtless Brady looked toned in a pair of blue, patterned board shorts, while Bündchen opted for a multi-colored string bikini.

The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed their relaxing afternoon ahead of her birthday on Saturday, July 20. Between kisses, they held hands while watching waves crash onto the sand. After returning to the land, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel dried off with a purple towel, while the NFL star slipped on a black T-shirt.

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and share two children: son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. The athlete also coparents son John, 11, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The power couple commemorated their 10-year wedding anniversary in February with a pair of sweet Instagram posts. “Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady,” Brady wrote.

Bündchen echoed, “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto.”

Earlier that month, the six-time Super Bowl champion called the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author his “life partner” during a Good Morning America interview. “She’s got my back, I have no doubt about that,” he added. “And she knows I have hers.”

