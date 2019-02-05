A dynamic duo. Tom Brady is still celebrating the New England Patriots’ win at Super Bowl LIII, but football isn’t the only thing on his mind. The NFL quarterback raved that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, is his “rock,” in an ABC News interview on Tuesday, February 5.

“I married someone that … I know is my life partner,” he told Michael Strahan. “She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world … She’s got my back, I have no doubt about that. And she knows I have hers.”

Brady, 41, also acknowledged all that the Brazilian supermodel, 38, does for their brood during the football season. He noted: “The way she takes care of our family when I’m working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams … I can only tell her I love her so much.”

The four-time Super Bowl MVP recipient has two children with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel: son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. He also shares an 11-year-old son, John, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

“Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that’s really important to me, too,” Brady added.

The professional athlete led the Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3, marking his sixth NFL victory. Shortly after he received the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, he told CBS, “It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

Bündchen later congratulated her husband on Instagram. “Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love,” she wrote. “Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes [sic] to amaze me. We love you!”

