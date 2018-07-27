Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

Two twins just met their namesake! Tom and Brady, both 3 years old, got to hang with Tom Brady on Thursday, July 26, at the New England Patriots’ training camp in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“You’re Tom, but I’m Tom, too,” the 40-year-old said to one of the brothers upon the encounter. “We got the same name. How cool? I got your name.”

According to the Boston Globe, the twins didn’t even know they’d be meeting the five-time Super Bowl champ until they had already traveled the roughly 8,000 miles from their home in Hong Kong.

The two boys were born in Bali in April 2015, just weeks after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in a comeback victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Their father, Connecticut native Brian Caffryn, suggested the baby names just after his wife, Grace Caffryn, gave birth.

“Literally, in the operating room, Brian said, ‘This is Tom, Baby A, and Baby B is Brady,’” Grace told Patriots.com in 2016, laughing.

“I liked both names,” Brian added. “I have an Uncle Tom and a good friend Brady, so I always liked the names and I thought, ‘Well, what the heck!’ We’re living halfway across the world, so it’s not like anyone’s going to necessarily put it together.”

They even gave Brady the middle name Edelman, to honor fellow Pats player Julian Edelman’s touchdown in that Super Bowl game. For Tom, however, they chose the middle name Killian, the only name that wasn’t a football tribute.

“Grace got one name out of the four,” Brian said. “We thought about Julian — Thomas Julian — but that was a little bit too corny.”

