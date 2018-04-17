The trip of a lifetime! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, along with their 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian, recently enjoyed a vacation to Doha, Qatar.

The family of four (Brady’s 10-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was not on the trip) arrived in the capital of Qatar on Thursday, April 12, and enjoyed a long weekend full of culture and charity before heading home on Monday, April 16.

Scroll through for all of the photos and exclusive details from Brady and Bündchen’s vacation: