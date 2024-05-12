Tom Brady made sure to celebrate the mothers of his children — especially after they were subjected to some cringey jokes at his Netflix roast last weekend.

The former NFL quarterback, 46, posted a carousel of photos for Mother’s Day on Instagram on Sunday, May 12, paying tribute to the “powerful” moms in his life, which include ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of his mom Galynn, sisters Maureen, Julie and Nancy, and, lastly, Moynahan, 53, and Bündchen, 43, with their children.

Brady shares son Jack, 16, with Moynahan and son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen. Brady and Moynahan, who coparent their son, split in 2006 before news of her pregnancy became public knowledge. He was dating Bündchen at the time.

Brady married Bündchen in February 2009. They announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Brady and Bündchen share joint custody of their children as they both reside in Florida.

Shortly after news of their split broke, Brady posted a statement via Instagram, saying, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

On Sunday, May 5, Brady was the subject of Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, which poked fun at his storied NFL career as well as his personal life. Brady’s famous exes were targets for comedians like Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser, especially Bündchen’s romance with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — which she confirmed in March.

Ross, 58, called Brady a man “with so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher,” while Glaser, 39, joked that it must be hard knowing “your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers.”

Hart, 44, seemingly made quips about Bündchen meeting Valente while she was still married to Brady. “Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks who ever played the game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day,” he joked. “Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Bündchen, for her part, denied cheating on Brady with Valente, telling The New York Times in March, “That is a lie.”

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen continued. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

She added, “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

Moynahan was also subjected to a few tepid roast jokes, with Glaser comparing her and Brady’s relationship to his retirement.

“Seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long,” she joked. “You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it’s tough.”

Even Will Ferrell played the game, adding, “The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan.”

The actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram after the roast aired, resharing a post that read, “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you.”

“So true,” she wrote.

Brady appeared uneasy at times during the comedy special but seemed to let jokes aimed at Moynahan and Bündchen slide.