Tom Brady Pulls a Tom Hiddleston With I Heart Gisele T-Shirt

Must be something in the name! Tom Brady took a page out of Tom Hiddleston’s romance playbook when it came to celebrating Brazilian Valentine’s Day with wife Gisele Bundchen.

The 40-year-old professional football player took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to share his adoration for his wife of nine years by rocking an “I [Heart] Gisele” T-shirt.

“Yes I do!,” he captioned the picture which shows the 37-year-old model hugging his waist and pointing to his shirt. “Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito.”

Though Brady’s fans were quick to comment their support for the way Brady honored his love, Hiddleston’s sign of affection by wearing a tank top for former fling Taylor Swift didn’t get the same reaction.

The 37-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor made headlines in 2016 during his three-month whirlwind romance with the 28-year-old pop star when the two were spotted at Swift’s star-studded fourth of July party in Rhode Island — but it was what he wore that was most memorable.

The Thor star sported an “I [Heart] T.S.” tank top while the former couple frolicked on the beach, and much to his chagrin, the PDA moment continued to haunt Hiddleston for months following his high-profile split from the blonde beauty in September 2016.

The English film producer finally opened up about the infamous tank in a February 2017 interview with GQ where he told the mag it was “a joke among friends.”

He added: “The truth is, it was the fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this. And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

