Tom Brady Pulls a Tom Hiddleston With I Heart Gisele T-Shirt

By
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Must be something in the name! Tom Brady took a page out of Tom Hiddleston’s romance playbook when it came to celebrating Brazilian Valentine’s Day with wife Gisele Bundchen.

The 40-year-old professional football player took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 11, to share his adoration for his wife of nine years by rocking an “I [Heart] Gisele” T-shirt.

“Yes I do!,” he captioned the picture which shows the 37-year-old model hugging his waist and pointing to his shirt. “Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito.”

Tom Brady. Courtesy Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Though Brady’s fans were quick to comment their support for the way Brady honored his love, Hiddleston’s sign of affection by wearing a tank top for former fling Taylor Swift didn’t get the same reaction.

The 37-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor made headlines in 2016 during his three-month whirlwind romance with the 28-year-old pop star when the two were spotted at Swift’s star-studded fourth of July party in Rhode Island — but it was what he wore that was most memorable.

The Thor star sported an “I [Heart] T.S.” tank top while the former couple frolicked on the beach, and much to his chagrin, the PDA moment continued to haunt Hiddleston for months following his high-profile split from the blonde beauty in September 2016.

The English film producer finally opened up about the infamous tank in a February 2017 interview with GQ where he told the mag it was “a joke among friends.”

He added: “The truth is, it was the fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this. And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

