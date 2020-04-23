Tampa Bay Buccaneers newcomer Tom Brady had an embarrassing off-field blunder before the 2020 NFL season even started.

A Florida resident said in a new interview that the quarterback, 42, accidentally walked into his house on April 7 while looking for his team’s offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich. David Kramer lives next door to the football coach, 40, and their homes have similarly designed exteriors, which caused the mix-up.

“I normally don’t leave my front door open, but I happened to leave it open that day,” he told TMZ on Thursday, April 23. “I just happened to be sitting doing work on a normal Tuesday at my island right here in my kitchen … and I watch this tall guy just walk in my house. He had a baseball hat on. I remember him being a good-looking guy.”

Kramer said Brady had duffel bags on each of his shoulders and dropped them on the floor before finally looking up to say hello.

“I’ll never forget the look on his face,” he recalled. “He goes, ‘Hey, how’s it going, man?’ I go, like, sarcastically, I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You tell me, dude. Like, who are you?’ And then he looked at me with the most confused face … and he just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?’ And I said, ‘Uh, I think so.’”

Kramer then realized that the man was Brady as the NFL star began apologizing.

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’” he said. “He grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone leave a house faster.”

The incident was not Brady’s only gaffe this month. The athlete made headlines on Monday, April 20, after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed that he was asked to leave a closed park in the middle of a workout due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source later clarified to Us Weekly, “Tom wasn’t thrown out. He was stretching after a run at one of the downtown parks. One of the park staffers stopped to tell him park was closed.”

Brady signed with the NFC South team on March 20, three days after announcing that he was leaving the New England Patriots following a historic 20-season run.