Calling it a day. Tom Cruise has dropped his $50 million lawsuit against Life & Style's publisher, his rep confirms. The dispute came to an end in a California federal court on Friday, Dec. 20.

Cruise, 51, initially sued Bauer Media Group back in October 2012 after one of its magazines, Life & Style, claimed the Oblivion actor had "abandoned" Suri, his now 7-year-old daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

The publishing group released this statement after the Hollywood heavyhitter dropped the lawsuit: “Tom Cruise’s lawsuit against Bauer Publishing, In Touch and Life & Style magazines has been settled. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and remain confidential. Bauer Publishing, as well as In Touch and Life & Style magazines, never intended to communicate that Tom Cruise had cut off all ties and abandoned his daughter, Suri, and regret if anyone drew that inference from anything they published.”

The claim arose after Cruise and Holmes, 35, famously ended their five-year marriage in June 2012. During the one-year court battle, Cruise asked for details about the tabloid's sources behind their story.

"Tom doesn't go around suing people," his attorney, Bert Fields, said in October 2012. "He's not a litigious guy. But when these sleaze peddlers try to make money with disgusting lies about his relationship with his child, you bet he's going to sue."

Fields added at the time to THR: "Tom is going to want to push this one all the way."

