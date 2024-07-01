Is anyone else starting to feel like Tom Cruise stole their dream summer? The actor turns 62 on Wednesday (July 3), but while many men his age might celebrate with a relaxed round of golf in the sunshine and a nice meal out with the family, Cruise has been partying up a storm for weeks and nabbing all the hottest tickets in town.

On Saturday night, he had a prime spot for Coldplay’s spectacular set at Glastonbury — the huge music festival that most Brits just watch on TV because it sells out in minutes — and beforehand was spotted joining in with a rousing rendition of Oasis track “Don’t Look Back In Anger”, led by his Mission:Impossible co-star Simon Pegg. To add to the “friends of your parents living their best lives” vibes, Cruise and Pegg were also hanging out with Gillian Anderson, top of many people’s fantasy dinner party guest list.

It was only a week earlier on Saturday June 22 that Cruise also snabbed himself a VIP spot for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium, gleefully trading friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties and rubbing shoulders with Hugh Grant, Greta Gerwig, Ashton Kutcher and numerous other huge stars.

And in between these two coveted, sold out music events, did he stay in to recharge his batteries? Of course not! He went for dinner in central London with his son Connor, 29 — and casually arrived by helicopter. Because why not?

In fact, Cruise has not just stolen our summer — he’s seemingly been on a non-stop fun streak for months, also slipping into black tie mode for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations back in April and schmoozing at a charity event with Prince William in February. Unsurprisingly, the man hasn’t stopped smiling all year.

And perhaps that’s the key to Cruise having an infinitely more exciting social calendar than most guys half his age. Despite being very, very famous for at least four decades, Cruise never seems to look all cool and aloof like other big stars; instead, he has a huge grin plastered firmly on his face at all times and seems to act more like an excited competition winner than Hollywood royalty. All things considered, he’s probably quite fun to have around.

On the one hand, it’s inspiring that Cruise is grabbing being a 60-something by the horns and truly embodying “retirement goals” instead of just staying in and playing Wordle against his kids. On the other, we’re jealous and it’s not fair. Does he need a plus one at all…?