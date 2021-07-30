Selling it all off. Tom Girardi‘s law firm, Girardi Keese, is holding an auction to pay off some of the creditors in their ongoing bankruptcy case — and some of the items have a Hollywood provenance.

According to an information page posted by Three Sixty Asset Advisors, the auction will happen in late August or early September and include “the firm’s office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more.”

The page also features photographs of some of the items to be sold, including an Erin Brockovich movie poster signed by Julia Roberts. The 82-year-old’s firm was involved with the lawsuit against PG&E, which was depicted in the 2000 film.

Some of the other items featured include a signed copy of the Beach Boys album Pet Sounds and a statue of Lady Justice holding her scales. According to Three Sixty Advisors, proceeds from the auction will “help pay off creditors, including those who have filed claims of fraud against the firm.”

Things at Girardi Keese started unraveling rapidly last year, shortly after Tom’s estranged wife, Erika Jayne, filed for divorce. In December, Tom and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, were accused of embezzling settlement funds meant for victims of a 2018 airplane crash.

The lawsuit alleged that the Pretty Mess author’s divorce filing was a “sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.”

Last month, the Bravo personality was ordered to turn over all of her financial records to investigators, including bank statements, cashier’s checks, ATM receipts and any related emails or text messages. She has maintained that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and was not aware of any discrepancies in Tom or the firm’s finances.

During an RHOBH episode earlier this month, the former Broadway star told costar Kyle Richards that her divorce is “not a sham” despite the lawsuit’s claims.

“Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now,” she continued. “It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is, like, not cool. To have all those things said about you which are not true, and then to have everyone, basically, question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked by how quickly people turn on you.”