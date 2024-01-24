Tom Hollander isn’t thrilled about the “error” of being mistaken for Tom Holland — but might change his tune if there’s an Avengers paycheck involved.

“It’s been very difficult,” Hollander, 56, said during a Tuesday, January 23, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, of their similar surnames. “Cause, you know, I was here first. But he’s enormously famous.”

Both actors were “briefly” signed to the same agency which led to some confusion from the “accounts department” which led to a “terrible moment” in which Hollander received Holland’s paycheck.

“I got an email from the agency saying, ‘Payment advice, your first box office bonus for The Avengers.’ And I thought, I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,” Hollander recalled. “It was an astonishing amount of money.”

Hollander clarified that it wasn’t even Holland’s “salary” for the film, rather his “first box office bonus.” Holland, 27, plays the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and most recently appearing in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He appeared as the webslinger in both Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

“It was more money than I’ve ever — it was a seven-figure sum,” Hollander told host Seth Meyers. “He was 20 or something.”

Hollander did clarify that he doesn’t “actually get mistaken” for Holland visually. “But in non-visual contexts, I am mistaken for him all the time,” the actor added.

The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans actor joked that he’s often introduced to someone “very, very excited” who quickly becomes “confused then disappointed.”

At the end of the day, both Hollander and Holland are definitely two different actors, both with major filmographies under their belt.

Hollander made headlines in late 2022 when he was cast as Quentin in The White Lotus season 2. The name doesn’t ring a bell? When Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid said, “These gays they’re trying to murder me,” she was referring to Hollander’s character, in part.

Hollander’s Quentin was also Leo Woodall character, Jack’s “uncle.” Again, for those with a short-term memory, Tanya caught Quentin and Jack having sex at the end of episode 5.

“Tanya witnessing it, it’s delicious and it makes you realize that he really has got a plan and the writer really is going somewhere,” Hollander told E! News of the shocking moment. “He hasn’t lost his way with this story. It’s very, very confident.”

He added, “Having read it, I thought, ‘Well, this is going to be fun.’ Then it was just about making sure I was in sufficiently reasonable shape to be filmed.”

Now, Hollander is gearing up to put his own spin on Truman Capote in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which premieres on FX Wednesday, January 31.