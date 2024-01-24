Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ Cast Dazzle in Coordinated Black-and-White Gowns at NYC Premiere

By
Capote vs The Swans Premiere
12
Getty Images (3)

The A-list cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans were the epitome of glamour at the limited series’ red carpet premiere in New York City. 

The show’s leads, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Molly Ringwald, were a fashionably united front in dazzling black-and-white ensembles that paid homage to their characters. 

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, created by Ryan Murphy, explores the real-life story of Truman Capote and his friendship with a group of New York City socialites, which he nicknamed, “the swans.” The clique included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart). Moore portrays Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward and Ringwald is Joanne Carson.

Capote found himself in hot water with the women after he betrayed their trust by writing about their deepest secrets. 

Studio shot of a beautiful natural blonde woman with perfect skin, enjoying in sunny day. Natural sunlight.

Deal of the Day

Your Skin Will Glow Like 24K Gold With This Anti-Aging Serum — 47% Off View Deal

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans red carpet premiere: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1250535238calist_flickhart_290x206

Calista Flockhart
1425508598chloe sevigny 206

Chloe Sevigny
1251226247demi_moore_290x206

Demi Moore

Diane Lane

Molly Ringwald

Ryan Murphy

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!