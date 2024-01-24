The A-list cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans were the epitome of glamour at the limited series’ red carpet premiere in New York City.

The show’s leads, Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Naomi Watts and Molly Ringwald, were a fashionably united front in dazzling black-and-white ensembles that paid homage to their characters.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, created by Ryan Murphy, explores the real-life story of Truman Capote and his friendship with a group of New York City socialites, which he nicknamed, “the swans.” The clique included Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart). Moore portrays Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward and Ringwald is Joanne Carson.

Capote found himself in hot water with the women after he betrayed their trust by writing about their deepest secrets.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans red carpet premiere: