For better or for worse! Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney opened up about the hardships in their relationship during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re doing amazing. Married life is pretty damn blissful, but it’s still work,” Maloney, 30, told Us at the world premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 on Tuesday, December 12, sponsored by Vince Camuto at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. “We still have things that we’re working on and old habits.”

Schwartz, 35, teased, “She keeps me on a short leash. But that’s my own doing.”

Maloney clarified her husband’s remarks and revealed the reason why she keeps a watchful eye over him: “He’s been embracing his frat boy ways a little bit.”

Echoing the SUR-ver’s comments, the model chimed in, “I’ve been more or less on my best behavior.” Maloney added: “You just party like one.”

But at the end of the day, Schwartz comes home to Maloney and all is well — right? “That’s the thing. Sometimes he doesn’t [come home],” Maloney told Us at the premiere, adding that the strains in the couple’s marriage will come to light as the sixth season of their Bravo show progresses. “We’re good. It’ll make sense.”

As previously reported, the duo opened up about the trials and tribulations in their marriage while speaking to Us in November, “We’re not happily ever after,” Schwartz told Us and other reporters at a press junket. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

In agreement, Maloney noted, “We would be lying to ourselves if we said everything is great, but it is significantly better.”

The pair, who tied the knot in August 2016 on the season 5 finale of Vanderpump Rules, also spoke to Us about expanding their brood. “The future has become less hypothetical and more real. I’s been fun and exciting and a lot less scary than I thought it would be,” Maloney shared, noting that the couple hopes to have children in the future. “I think right now, we’re on the brinks of some exciting stuff.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

