Ellen DeGeneres Evacuates Home Amid California Wildfires (RADAR Online)

Dancing With the Stars’ Kym Johnson Is Pregnant (Star Magazine)

Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelorettes (OK! Magazine)

Tommy Wiseau Reveals His Workout For ‘The Room’ (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!