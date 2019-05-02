Toni Braxton shared an emotional tribute to her late niece Lauren “Lolo” Braxton, who suddenly died at the age of 24 on Monday, April 29.

“R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton… I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer, 51, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, alongside a photo of Lauren visiting her famous aunt during a backstage meet-and-greet. “Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.’”

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland confirmed to Radar Online that Lauren, who would have turned 25 on May 9, was pronounced dead on Monday. Her cause of death was not immediately known and an autopsy had been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

Lauren’s father, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., told TMZ that her death was related to a heart condition. A police report obtained by the website stated that Lauren was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her Maryland home just 10 minutes after talking to one of her friends.

Michael, 50, is the brother of the five famous Braxton singers: Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Trina. He has made several appearances on their WE tv reality series, Braxton Family Values.

Trina, 44, was one of Lauren’s first loved ones to share a tribute, writing on Instagram on Tuesday, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

Towanda, 45, later shared a montage of her late niece’s childhood photos. “Lauren Kristine Braxton….Umba loves you so much!” she captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday. “You were a beautiful loving angel on earth…now you are a beautiful angel in heaven.”

