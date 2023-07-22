Tony Bennett’s loved ones shared a message of love and joy following the singer’s death on Friday, July 21.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends and colleagues of Tony’s who celebrated his life and humanity and shared their love of him and his musical legacy,” Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto (née Crow), and his eldest son, Danny, wrote in a joint statement via Instagram as tributes continued to pour in. “From his first performances as a singing waiter in Queens to his last performances in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, Tony delighted in performing the songs he loved and making people happy.”

The duo shared a photo of the late musician (real name Anthony Dominick Benedetto) performing at Radio City Music Hall on his 95th birthday in August 2021. “And as sad as today has been for all of us we can find joy in Tony’s legacy forever,” the statement concluded.

The heartwarming message came hours after news broke of Bennett’s death. He was 96.

Bennett’s publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press, noting that he passed away in New York. His cause of death was not revealed at the time, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016.

“Tony left us today, but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, ‘Because of You,’ his first #1 hit,” Bennett’s team wrote via social media on Friday. “Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. ❤.”

The legendary jazz singer, who won more than 18 Grammy Awards throughout his nearly seven-decade career, would have turned 97 on August 3.

In addition to his wife, whom he wed in 2007, Bennett is survived by his four kids from past relationships.

Bennett tied the knot for the first time in 1952, exchanging vows with an art student named Patricia Beech. That same year, he released his debut album, Because of You. The former couple welcomed sons Danny and Dae in 1952 and 1955, respectively. Bennett and Beech separated in the 1960s and finalized their divorce in 1971.

The “Way You Look Tonight” singer moved on with Sandra Grant, whom he wed in 1971. The pair welcomed daughters Joanna and Antonia in 1970 and 1974, respectively. While Bennett and Grant split in 1979, they weren’t legally divorced until 2007.

Bennett and Benedetto subsequently said “I do,” and they were married for more than 15 years before his death.

The statement from Bennett’s family was just one of many mourning Bennett’s passing on Friday. The musician received an outpouring of love from fellow singers and other celebrity admirers.

“Rest in peace, Tony. You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice,” Carrie Underwood captioned a slideshow of pics of herself and Bennett over the years. “It was truly a great honor of my career and of my life to get to share the stage with you…”

Reba McEntire also gushed over the late singer via social media, writing, “I had the pleasure of being around @itstonybennett twice in my career, both times at Christmas. He was a gentleman and a music icon and his voice will live on for years to come. Rest in peace, Tony.”