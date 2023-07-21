Tony Bennett‘s death sent shockwaves through the music industry, but the loss was felt in all corners of Hollywood.

News broke on Friday, July 21, that the legendary singer died in New York at age 96. While his cause of death was not immediately revealed, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. He performed his final concert five years later alongside friend and longtime collaborator Lady Gaga.

Months after the Radio City Music Hall show, Gaga reflected on her time spent with Bennett. “It’s hard to watch somebody change,” she said in an October 2021 60 Minutes interview. “I think what’s been beautiful about this, and what’s been challenging, is to see how it affects him in some ways, but to see how it doesn’t affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent.”

Despite his condition, Bennett didn’t rely on notes or cue cards during the concert. “When that music comes on … something happens to him,” Gaga said. “He knows exactly what he’s doing. And what’s important for me, actually, just to make sure that I don’t get in the way of that.”

Bennett — who earned 20 Grammy Awards, two Emmys and a Kennedy Center Honor throughout his career — was weeks away from his 97th birthday when he died. He is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, whom he wed in 2007, and his four children.

Scroll down to see how celebrities have honored Bennett in the wake of his death: