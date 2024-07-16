Award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy died over the weekend following an inner tube accident in the Willamette River in Oregon. She was 49.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 16, that they are still searching for Pomeroy’s body after she drowned during a river accident on Saturday, July 13. According to the press release, Pomeroy was attached to a paddleboard while her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and a third person were on tubes that were secured together.

When they hit rough currents near river mile 132 in Corvallis, Oregon, just upstream from the Mary’s River, Pomeroy was “pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash,” per the BCSO’s report.

The Corvallis Fire Department was unable to recover the Top Chef Masters alum’s body when they arrived on scene. The firefighters did locate Webster and the third individual, who were safely on the shore.

When the BCSO joined the search, they began looking downriver on land and water for Pomeroy, but as of Tuesday, they have not found her. “BCSO personnel have been on the water every day since Saturday searching for Naomi and will continue to deploy resources until her recovery,” the sheriff’s department stated in their press release.

“This office is dedicated to locating Naomi and bringing her home to her family and loved ones,” Sheriff Van Arsdall said in a statement. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission during this difficult time.”

Pomeroy, who is from Portland, is the first drowning victim of the year, according to the sheriff’s office. Since the incident, police have advised river patrons to watch out for “dangerous” currents and hazards. They told visitors to “not tie yourself to a paddleboard unless you have a quick release leash,” because it is too hard to break free in the case of rough terrain.

The police also warned people to not “tie two or more inner tubes together” and reminded everyone to wear a life jacket, especially for children under 12 years old.

Ahead of her death, Pomeroy was a big name in the Oregon culinary scene after opening her first restaurant, Beast, in Portland in 2007. Two years later, she was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs.

She opened a Portland cocktail bar called Expatriate with her husband in 2013. The following year, she won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.

While Beast closed in 2020, Pomeroy stayed busy, turning the space into a market and bistro called Ripe Cooperative, which closed in 2022. She opened Cornet Custard, an ice cream shop, in May and planned to open a French restaurant next door.

Pomeroy kitchen prowess led to appearances on Iron Chef and season 3 of Top Chef Masters. She later served as a guest judge for seasons 10, 15 and 18 of Top Chef.

“The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy,” the network announced in a statement via X. “Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry.”

Pomeroy’s family told Portland Monthly on Monday, July 15, that there are no plans yet for a memorial, and they are asking for “privacy” at this time.