Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff is recalling a scary accident when her daughter, Lilah, was injured in a swimming pool.

“When it rains, it pours,” Tori, 33, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15. “Lilah had a little accident in the pool yesterday. I’m so glad she’s okay. She split her eye pretty good, but luckily, stitches weren’t needed, but I think she’s going to have a solid scar.”

While sharing the news, Tori shared a photo of her 4-year-old daughter smiling for the camera with a bandaid covering a portion of the cut above her left eye. The reality star also shared a photo of Lilah resting outside after experiencing the injury.

“So grateful for friends that helped keep me calm and got her chips, which immediately calmed her down,” Tori joked as Lilah held a bag of harvest cheddar flavored Sun Chips. “There was a lot of blood, but they kept me calm to be able to manage it all.”

Tori — who also shares Jackson, 7, and Josiah, 2, with her husband, Zach Roloff — decided to lighten the mood by sharing a photo of her youngest son exploring the great outdoors.

“Josiah is honestly rocking the healing game and we just keep praying it continues to go smoothly,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “Thank you for your continued prayers and sweet notes.”

This isn’t the first time Tori and Zach, 34, have experienced a scary incident with their children. In June, Lilah had her tonsils and adenoids removed. While appearing on their “Raising Heights” podcast, both mom and dad shared an update on how their middle child was feeling.

“I think we were both pretty nervous with how she would handle it, and she’s been great,” Tori shared on the June 20 episode. “We’ve kept on the medication pretty heavy because everyone was like, ‘They think they’re good and then all of a sudden they’re not. So keep on the medicine.’ But, like, we haven’t woken up in the middle of the night to do it.”

Zach added with a laugh, “She’s been very emotional after waking up and nap times and clearly, she’s milking it.”

Tori and Zach have documented their family life for several seasons on TLC’s reality series Little People, Big World. In April, however, the couple decided to leave the show amid ongoing family tension. They continue to update fans on their reality through social media and their podcast.