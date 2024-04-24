After nearly two decades on the air, Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff have officially bid farewell to Little People, Big World.

The couple appeared on the season 25 finale of the TLC reality series, which aired Tuesday, April 23. The episode saw Zach, 33, continuing to butt heads with his father, Matt Roloff, who opted not to sell him their family’s farm.

“I’d spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids,” Zach said in a confessional, referencing his and Tori’s children, Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 23 months. “No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest. The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them.”

He added, “When it comes to my dad, I don’t know … that ship all sailed. There’s not much of a relationship, just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”

Matt, 62, discussed their rift with his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, noting that he wants to build a playground on his property for his grandkids. “I’m always hopeful that Zach and Tori will bring the kids around and if not, the kids will be coming around later in life,” he told Caryn.

His fiancée, however, remained less optimistic, telling Matt, “I think we’ve just come to terms that they don’t want a relationship and so, you just have to accept that.”

Zach is one of the eldest sons of Matt and Amy Roloff, who split in 2016. The former couple also share sons Jeremy (Zach’s twin) and Jacob and daughter Molly. After Matt and Amy’s divorce, the TLC matriarch sold Matt her shares of their Roloff Farms property in Oregon.

Nearly five years later in 2021, Matt opted against selling part of the land to Zach before listing 16 acres for sale. He claimed that none of his kids wanted to inherit the farm, which Zach has disputed.

Zach and Tori, 31, confirmed their departure from the family’s reality series in a YouTube video posted in February. “We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori said. “That chapter has closed.”

Zach echoed his wife’s sentiments, noting that there were “multiple reasons” for the pair’s exit from the show, which premiered in 2006. “This last cycle was rough between the family, the farm deal, and we were done with it,” he said. “We’ve moved on.”