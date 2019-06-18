To hear Tori Spelling tell it, she and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty kept their drama on the screen. Despite reports of tension between the two actresses — and Spelling’s earlier admission that she got Doherty fired — Spelling insists she never had a rivalry with the Charmed alum.

“We were really close on the show,” Spelling, 46, said on the Monday, June 17, episode of the “Daddy Issues” podcast cohosted by her husband, Dean McDermott. “Like, she was one of my best friends. And then when she left the show [in 1994], there [were] all these press things that came out, like, this rivalry, and it was never with us. But the press makes what they want.”

The Mystery Girls alum says she didn’t set the record straight at the time because she was under a strict no-comment mandate. “You don’t want to say anything because you’re told, like, ‘Don’t say anything,’” she said. “Like, ‘Nothing! Say nothing, and it will go away!’ But it kind of lives on whenever a story comes out. It doesn’t really go away. So yeah, no, she’s great. I saw her recently. She’s an awesome person.”

During her October 2015 Lifetime special, Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector, Spelling revealed that she was responsible for Doherty, 48, getting the ax from Beverly Hills, 90210 in season 4. At the time, she said that Doherty and costar Jennie Garth had a physical altercation on set, so she called her father, executive producer Aaron Spelling, to get Doherty removed from the show. “I felt like I was a part of something, a movement, that cost someone their livelihood,” Spelling said on the special, between tears. “Was she a horrible person? No. She was one of the best friends I ever had.”

Spelling, Doherty and other Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members are reuniting for the quasi-revival BH2010, which premieres on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

