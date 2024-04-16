Tori Spelling has a long history with storage units — and outstanding bills.

“I was probably broke again,” Spelling, 50, said during the Tuesday, April 16, episode of the “Misspelling” podcast, explaining why she was forced to have an estate sale in 2006.

“In all fairness, that was like a wildly expensive storage space,” Spelling explained. “It was 50 units. It was 50 of them. And at one point, when I couldn’t pay it …this isn’t a running theme at all. I had a bill, you guys … we’d done small payments, and it was adding up and then it just catches up with you if you don’t pay it. I had an outstanding bill of $80,000.”

Because she couldn’t pay, “they auctioned it all off.” However, the company was “really kind” about returning some stuff from the units.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals Many Hollywood marriages have overcome allegations of infidelity over the years. Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor worked through Taylor’s cheating past — he was caught hooking up with former costar Faith Stowers during season 6 — before getting married in June 2019. “I see him every single day making efforts and […]

“They sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff,” she continued. “I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit, which are these that I can’t now pay for. Cool.”

Spelling went on to say that it might be “time for another estate sale,” especially since she’s having more storage unit issues.

Last week’s podcast episode was recorded as Spelling opened two out of the four storage units that are currently housing her belongings. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that her friend paid nearly $1,000 to open the units because she couldn’t afford to do it.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” Spelling said during the April 11 podcast episode. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”

The actress explained that it was a gamble which units housed the stuff she was looking for. Unfortunately, Spelling discovered estranged husband Dean McDermott’s items.

“[We] didn’t know what was in any of them,” she added. “S–t, you guys. I don’t think this is anything that I actually need. … It’s all Dean’s stuff.”

She added, “I am so sad right now. I just wanted to get my memorabilia and my kids’ stuff, and this is nothing that we need. $971 for f–king s–t. Oh, my God. Talk about getting screwed. Like, what the f–k?”

Spelling noted that she should have listened to McDermott — whom she filed for divorce from late last month, ending their 18-year marriage — when he said to clean out the units.

“To just get rid of everything … it felt to me like part of me didn’t exist. I was just erasing something. So, I couldn’t let go,” she explained. “Now, I’m ready to let go of a lot of stuff. Well, because I have to, because I can’t pay for it. But since Dean and I split, and since my life has changed so radically, it is a whole fresh start.”