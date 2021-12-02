One step closer! After previously discussing her plans to replace her breast implants, Tori Spelling revealed that she has made major progress.

“OK so I set a date yesterday. February 27th.” Spelling, 48, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, December 2. “They don’t know what’s in there until they get in there, basically. So [the surgeon] is going to take them out, clean them up and put new implants in.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum detailed how she decided what size the new implants will be.

“I couldn’t decide — he was showing me two different kinds and he was like, ‘Do you want a higher profile or moderate profile?’ I didn’t know [what] either [was],” she noted. “But he said you need some side boob because right now you’re just all projecting out front.”

The sTORI Telling author explained that with the surgery comes the ability to change up her wardrobe, saying, “I want to be able to dress sexy but I want to be able to dress conservative and not be all boobs.”

She continued: “The sizing I’m getting is a little bit bigger but it won’t look it. So they’ll actually look smaller but filled out more. I need a lift, that’s what he said. They pick them up and measure where it should be and he’s, like, ‘They’re falling here, they should be here.'”

Spelling, who shares Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, added that because of the weight proportions, she will have to get a lift as well.

“My scar for my implants [before] were under my nipple, like my nipple, the bottom part. This scar will be on the top part of the nipple and that’s how he pulls it up. No anchor scar,” she said on Thursday.

The California native has previously revealed that her implants had “expired” during an episode of the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” in October.

“See, no one told me when I got mine done that, in 10 years, you would have to get them redone,” she said at the time.

One month later, Spelling offered her followers a glimpse at the surgery process when she met with a doctor for a consultation.

“After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants,” she captioned a photo of plastic boobs in a jar at the medical office via her Instagram Story last month. “Thanks for squeezing me in @drjplasticsurgery. Great consult! I adore you already …”