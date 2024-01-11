Tori Spelling’s recent social media activity says it all.

“No caption needed,” Spelling, 50, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, sharing a carousel of three photos of herself. In one snap, she flipped up her middle finger and looked off into the distance.

Spelling’s outfit choice also fit the same mood. She wore a T-shirt that read, “Everything is great when you don’t give a s–t,” which she paired with a pair of jeans, white Nike sneakers and a handful of chunky necklaces.

While Spelling did not feel the need to elaborate on her Instagram message, many social media fans flocked to her comments to speculate and share their support.

“Get it Tori!!!! Giving no sh*ts is the best!!” one user wrote before another added, “Ain’t that the truth.”

A third social media user chimed in: “So proud of your power! You’re always moving forward. You let nothing get you down you’re an inspiration!”

Spelling spent the last year weathering plenty of personal challenges. In June 2023, her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, announced that they had separated after two decades of marriage. While he deleted his Instagram announcement several hours later, they did eventually go their separate ways.

McDermott, 56, claimed several months later that his alcohol-induced outbursts — which occurred in front of Spelling and their kids — led to their split. Spelling and McDermott share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” McDermott, who is currently sober and living in a group facility, told the Daily Mail in November 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

After McDermott’s sobriety struggles and a stint in treatment, he has not seen his five youngest children in person.

“Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “Dean and Tori tried. Ultimately, they just want each other to be happy.”

McDermott and Spelling have each moved on with Lily Calo and Ryan Cramer, respectively.