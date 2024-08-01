Tori Spelling and William Shatner clearly have the type of relationship where they can speak about anything and everything.

“I have known you my whole life,” Spelling, 51, told Shatner, 93, during the Thursday, August 1, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast. “So, my dad [the late Aaron Spelling] and you worked on TJ Hooker.”

Tori and Shatner weren’t there to discuss his tenure on the 1982 TV series, instead focusing on real life. A comment about Tori’s ongoing divorce from Dean McDermott soon divulged into a discussion about how she plans to take care of their five children as a single parent.

“I’m going to have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college,” Tori quipped before Shatner asked what it was. “Do you know OnlyFans? [It’s] a site. I guess originally it was more women in the field — not sex workers — but along those lines.”

Tori’s definition still confused the Star Trek alum.

“When you say ‘not sex workers but along those lines,’ they either are [or] they’re [not?] Are they putting out or they’re not putting out?” he asked. “They’re putting out, they’re looking for sexual adventure?”

Tori reframed her explanation, noting that actresses, comedians and chefs also use the platform to share videos for a paying subscriber base, giving more detail about how creators can make money from their subscribers.

“See, if you’re in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get a shot of you with your breasts showing, if you choose,” Spelling said, noting she knows how people make money because her “friend” Denise Richards has an OnlyFans account. “[You can pay via] credit card, Cash app, PayPal.”

Shatner, however, was still confused and kept asking how the “mechanics” of paying for OnlyFans content.

“Well, you got a credit card, you got a picture on your phone. How do you get your credit card to pay for the picture on the phone?” he said, confirming he wasn’t playing a prank on Tori by his constant questions. “Oh, but they have a telephone number? … You’re saying [it’s a place] that you can go to get financial help, like GoFundMe?”

After Tori pointed out that OnlyFans is not like the fundraising platform, she changed the conversation. She provided an update on her kids’ milestones and revealed whether she gets nervous to record her podcast, leading Shatner to ask if she’s ever performed on stage. Her stage debut introduced Tori to her first husband, Charlie Shanian, and Shatner hoped a new production could help her find her next partner.

“You’ll find a playwright that’s young and handsome and virile,” Shatner quipped, though Tori thought he meant to say “viral.”

She replied, “I’m 51, so I don’t need a virile man.”

Shatner then questioned if the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum would prefer a “lackadaisical guy” since she is a “charming young lady” and “the female version of virile.”

“Virile means you can produce sperm?” Tori asked, to which Shatner corrected her that it is just a “manly” trait.

“I thought it was the masculine version of the female fertile. I used to be called Fertile Myrtle,” Tori added. “Not anymore [because] I think I’m in menopause.”

Once again, questioning Tori’s comments, Shatner asked if she experiences any hot flashes brought on by watching pornography. The conversation, naturally, turned to the topic of sex.

“I’ve tried an enema, like, before anal sex,” Tori said before Shatner asked if it worked. “Yeah,” she quipped.

“I’m going to ask you an intimate question … what pleasure is there in anal sex?” Shatner asked.

With a laugh, Tori confirmed that she “loves it” but hasn’t done it frequently.

“I actually enjoy it,” she said, noting she’s unsure about the specific nerve endings in the body. “If it goes in here, it’s touching something that feels good.”

Shatner then asked if Tori could orgasm, which she candidly admitted could be a “whole other challenge.”

“No, sweetheart, it’s part of the same whole thing,” Shatner said. “It’s part of the whole act of making love. Is your orgasm vitally important? Do you orgasm all the time? … I mean, in 10 meanings of making love, how many times will you have an orgasm?”

According to Tori, she does not reach that stage “very much.”

Shatner asked Tori if she could climax on her own, prompting step-by-step questions about what happens when she’s alone in her bedroom when her kids go to sleep. By the end, Shatner called the conversation “one of the weirder, historic” podcasts.

“I could talk about sex all day,” Tori said. “So, I’m not mad.”