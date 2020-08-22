Out in the open. Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have spoken about their past marital issues, and now their kids are reaching an age where they can see their parents’ candid confessions online.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, shared on the Wednesday, August 19, episode of the “Women on Top” podcast that their children have come across information about their marriage.

“My kids have not seen clips, but they’ve seen something out there online and my daughter saw something,” Spelling said. “It really upset her.”

The couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — are the parents of Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3. Us Weekly broke the news in 2013 that McDermott, 53, cheated on Spelling with another woman while on location shooting Chopped Canada. The aftermath of the scandal was documented for two seasons on their Lifetime reality series, True Tori.

Although the BH90210 alum is “so proud” that her story “lives online,” she noted that the consequences of going public with her problems wasn’t “something you think about in that moment.”

Spelling added that she had a fear of infidelity before the Due South star cheated on her, which made the incident even harder.

“My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me, he’s going to cheat on me,” she said. “So when it happened, I was like, ‘See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,’ and it wasn’t about him, that was about me. I was like, ‘OK, I know I’m not good enough,’ that’s how I felt about myself and one day he’s going to realize that and he’s gonna find someone else.”

McDermott told Us in November 2019 that he was concerned his affair would end his marriage.

“I thought that Tori was just going to run for the hills, and I could totally understand why,” he said at the time. “But she was like, ‘I just can’t turn off the love for you. I love you. You hurt me. I’m angry, but I love you. I can’t turn that off.’”

The Canada native added that his advice for couples working through issues is to focus on why the relationship is important.

“Don’t have a knee-jerk reaction,” McDermott advised. “I understand the knee-jerk reaction. I totally understand it, but look at your relationship outside of the kids if you have them. … Just stop and breathe and look at the relationship and how much you mean to each other. And if that’s not there, then go your separate ways. But if there’s that flame, that kindred spirit, that connection, if it’s still there, hash it out, work it out. It’s not the end.”