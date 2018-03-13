Tori Spelling’s Mom Candy ‘Can’t Stand’ Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling, isn’t a huge fan of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s husband, Dean McDermott, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She can’t stand him,” the insider says, adding that Tori, 44, and Candy, 72, also have a “really complicated, kind of horrible relationship.”

Still, another source claims, “Tori and Dean’s marital problems have nothing to do with Candy.”

After all, the True Tori alum and the Stories From Candyland author have been through plenty of highs and lows through the years. Back in 2014, Tori admitted on Access Hollywood Live that there was “not currently much of a relationship” nor “much communication” between her and her mom at the time.

“You always want that relationship, and you keep wanting to attain it, even if it’s something you can’t ever get … and it’s hard,” she explained during the interview. “I think the biggest thing in a mother-daughter relationship is accepting the relationship for what it is, not what you want it to be. And I haven’t gotten there yet. I still want that mother-daughter relationship that I hope it can be.”

Tori also explained at the time that her issues with her mom stemmed, in part, from their mutual affection for the actress’ father, TV legend Aaron Spelling, who died in 2006. “I was very much a daddy’s girl,” she said. “And as an adult, I can go back and look at the relationship and see that he kind of always positioned [Candy] as, like, he was good cop, she was bad cop. And he kind of created a little bit of that dynamic. It wasn’t just all her.”

Earlier in 2014, Candy told Access Hollywood, via her rep, that she “reaches out often to see” her grandchildren, but Tori and McDermott, 51, “are not often responsive.” More recently, a source told Us exclusively that “Candy pays for all of the kids’ expenses.” (The couple share Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 12 months.)

Tori and the Chopped Canada host’s marriage has been making headlines as of late after police visited them three times within a nine-day period earlier this month. “She and Dean have been fighting a lot lately,” a source told Us.

After the troublesome week, the spouses of 11 years were spotted kissing on the set of a TV spot for the upcoming movie Sharknado 6 in Malibu on Monday, March 12. An eyewitness told Us, “Tori and Dean walked to set together, holding hands. They were in great moods.”

