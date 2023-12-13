Tori Spelling revealed her and Dean McDermott’s eldest child, Liam, is undergoing foot surgery.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, took to her Instagram Stories to show love for Liam on Wednesday, December 13, as he headed into a procedure for his foot.

“My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery…Not sure who’s more nervous him or mama,” the actress wrote. Despite her own nerves, Spelling praised Liam’s strength: “Proud of your bravery @liammcdermott and things can only get better after this.” Spelling didn’t disclose details about why Liam was undergoing foot surgery.

Liam is the eldest of the five children that Spelling shares with McDermott. They also parents to daughters, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, and sons, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott has another son, Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Things have been rocky for the Spelling-McDermott family in recent months. In June, McDermott announced via Instagram that he and Spelling were getting a divorce. (He later deleted the post.)

More recently, McDermott told the Daily Mail that he had not seen Spelling or his children since the incident. In the November 15 interview, McDermott talked about the Instagram post that announced their separation and shared that Spelling told him that he needed to go to rehab after drunkenly posting about their marital problems. He’s since completed 40 days in rehab over the summer and is now living in a sober living home with eight other men.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. I’m taking accountability for that today,” Dean told the Daily Mail, confirming he and Spelling are separated. “And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

Since his split from Spelling, McDermott has been spotted out with Lily Calo multiple times including dropping her off at LAX, where the pair shared a kiss. Spelling, meanwhile,has been spotted cozying up to CEO Ryan Cramer.

Spelling and McDermott met in 2005 on the set of a made-for-tv movie shot in Canada while they were both married to other people. They wed in May 2006.