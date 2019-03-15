Leave the chevron patterns and nautical stripes behind! The Trading Spaces cast stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to share the latest and greatest must-try trends for your home. Ty Pennington, Paige Davis, Carter Oosterhouse, Sabrina Soto and Doug Wilson all have very different opinions when it comes to home décor, but the DIY experts all agreed on one thing. Try something new! Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.

Trading Spaces returns to TLC Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

