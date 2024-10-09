It’s already been a huge year for Travis Kelce — but his mom Donna Kelce says that, now that her son is 35, she hopes he fulfills a “particular dream” in his NFL career.

Donna, 71, was honored at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City yesterday (October 8) as one of the 2024 Moms of the Year, alongside Tina Knowles, Maggie Baird and Mandy Teefey.

With her 6’5” baby boy Travis celebrating his 35th birthday at the weekend (October 5), Donna was asked what she hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs star over the year ahead. “I just want him to fulfill any particular dream that he might have with getting more and more Super Bowl trophies,” she told People. “Whatever he would like, so we’ll see what happens.”

Donna also said she’s looking forward to seeing what her son and girlfriend Taylor Swift dress up as for Halloween. “I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be!” she said. “They’re tight-lipped. They don’t tell us anything.”

While the mom of two is super-proud of Travis and brother Jason, they’re proud of her too — for becoming a Glamour cover star! “I wasn’t allowed to tell them,” she says. “But basically they’re very happy with anything and they support me in whatever I do. So they’re just, they’re like, ‘Mamma. Wow.’ It’s like one of those shocks for me too.” She added that Swift was “very, very supportive of me also.”

Donna also revealed that the boys were, unsurprisingly, “very rambunctious” growing up. “Being a mom is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she told Glamour. “It’s so much easier to just go to work, but raising children, when they’re totally dependent on you and you’re trying to do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, it’s the most daunting task I’ve ever had to do.”

Donna also told Page Six that she trusts her sons to make their own big decisions in life. “I don’t give my kids advice,” she said. “They have everything all settled. They’re far more able to make those decisions on their own.”

Over the weekend, Travis celebrated his birthday at the annual Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City, Missouri — and also told People that top of his birthday list was “Another Super Bowl, if you’ve got one!”.

It was around his birthday last year that he first went public with Swift — also famously a 1989 baby, who turns 35 in December. It’s a busy few months for birthdays in the family with big brother Jason turning 37 in a few weeks.

Of course, it’s also a busy time for the NFL. Although Travis gets to chill a little this week, with his team on a bye week, the 2024-2025 season is hotting up, and the Chiefs are hoping to become the first ever team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Earlier this week (Monday October 7), Swift was in attendance at the team’s victory against the New Orleans Saints, along with her dad, Scott. And, for once, Swift and Kelce’s crazy-busy schedules are pretty lined up — his next game is on October 20, against the 49ers, while the last leg of Swift’s epic Eras tour kicks off in Miami on October 18, giving them a week or two for some dreamy celebrations of their own.