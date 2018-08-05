Travis Scott is clearing the air. The rapper is speaking out after a photo of transgender model Amanda Lepore was cut from the cover of his new album Astroworld, leading to an outpouring of backlash from fans who accused Scott of being transphobic.

The 26-year-old Texas native took to Instagram on Saturday, August 4, to address the situation.

“Thank you David Lachappelle and Amanda Lepore and everyone that came out to make all the covers and the vision come to life!!!” Scott began a lengthy statement. “ASTROWORLD IS ABOUT LOVE AND EXPRESSION NOT HATE! This is very important for me to speak about: Growing up I’ve been taught to accept everyone, not to cast people away but bring them into your home!”

He continued: I have nothing but respect for the LGBTQ community. I want to use my voice to make it clear that everyone on this planet is as equal and f–king awesome to the next. Me and Lachappelle set out tooo create images that I grew up watching him create for years that inspire me today.”

Addressing Lepore and her talents directly, Scott concluded, “Yo Amanda you did upstage everyone even me and I can’t wait for everyone to see the booklet that me and Dave put together that includes all these images. Thank you for being apart of it. Sorry for the misunderstanding Love you guys and THANK YOU ALL!! EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO ASTROWORLD!”

Lepore, 50, said she had no hard feelings about the situation in an Instagram post on August 1. “A girl can’t help it❗Too distracting for the eyes ❗Upstaged everyone in the photograph,” she wrote. “❗Oh well……….. I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott ❗Love and kisses.”

Scott, meanwhile, celebrated the launch of Astroworld alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Lollapalooza over the weekend. The two share 6-month-old daughter Stormi.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!