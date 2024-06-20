Travis Scott was arrested for trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication in Miami.

The rapper, 33, was charged on Thursday, June 20, Us Weekly can confirm. Scott posted bond for each charge, which was set at $500 and $150, and is expected to be released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centers.

“There was no physical altercation with anyone. This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home,” a source exclusively told Us. “There will be no further action to be taken as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries.”

Scott seemingly addressed his arrest after it made headlines, writing via X, “Lol.” This is not Scott’s first time experiencing controversy in the public eye. In November 2021, Scott was performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, for his annual Astroworld Festival when the crowd surged toward the stage. The rush left 10 people dead and more than 100 injured.

One day after the concert, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he tweeted at the time. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Scott, who shares two children with ex Kylie Jenner, later claimed he didn’t know the “severity of the situation” until the show was over.

“I just want to send out prayers to all the ones that was lost last night,” he said in an Instagram Stories video. “We’re actually working right now [on] how to identify the families so we can help the system through this tough time … We’ve been working closely with everyone to try to get to the bottom of this.”

Despite facing backlash, Scott maintained that he was unaware of the attendees’ injuries because he couldn’t see the entire crowd while performing on stage.

“And even at that moment, you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that [is different],” he told Charlamagne tha God in a December 2021 YouTube video. “It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that. You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop.”

More recently, Scott reflected on attempting to heal from the event, telling GQ in November 2023, “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things.”

Related: Travis Scott's Astroworld 'Mass Casualty Incident': What to Know Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival left nine attendees dead and more injured after a crowd rushed the stage. While the 29-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper performed in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 5, the crowd surged forward and caused a mass accident. “This is a tragic night,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a news conference […]

The musician recalled feeling “overly devastated” in the aftermath. “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost,” he continued. “You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Scott turned to his music to help him work through his emotions. “I got back into it probably, like, I don’t know, months and months and months after,” he detailed. “And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

Earlier this year, the Associated Press reported that nine out of 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld Festival were settled. Terms of the settlements remained confidential.

Us Weekly has reached out to Scott’s rep for comment.