Is there trouble brewing in Travis Scott’s “utopia?”

Scott, 32, hit the first bump in his Circus Maximus Tour shortly after it began. After kicking off the extravaganza in Charlotte on October 11, Scott headed east to nearby Raleigh, playing to a sold-out crowd at the PNC Arena on Friday, October 13. However, when fans began showing up for the second concert on Saturday, they were told that the show had been postponed shortly before curtain, per Billboard.

“Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date,” the venue website stated. Some concertgoers showed up at the PNC Arena, unaware of the situation. “They just told me they have no explanation [for] why he’s not here,” fan Tyler Long told local media WRAL. “Nothing to stress over, but at the same time, Travis, I wish you were here, you feel me?”

Us Weekly reached out to Scott’s rep for comment.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline See a timeline of Kylie Jenner's relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she’s expecting her first child — see the pics

On Saturday, October 14, Travis shared a clip of him performing at the PNC Arena. “Last night, I was still dreaming about this s—t,” he captioned the video. “TEXAS LETS DOOO THIS Dalllas seee YOU sooon SOON,” wrote Scott in a second IG post on October 14. “NC THANK YOUUU!!! F—king turnt wtf.” Some fans in North Carolina vented their frustrations to Scott on that post.

“Oh, so you not gonna say anything about why you postponed tonight? Cool bro,” commented one fan. “Yea man, lets just sell tix for 2 days and dip when day 2 comes,” wrote another. “Gonna need that explanation on night two in Raleigh – drove almost 5 hours to get there,” echoed a third, and many more were wondering what happened. “Damn, a lil sorry would’ve been kinda cool … we been waiting on this show for months,” said one crushed fan.

Related: ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ at Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and ... Paying tribute. After the fatal tragedy at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival, at least eight attendees died — and more injured — following a crowd surge. Amid the ongoing investigation into the Friday, November 5, incident, several of the music festival’s performers and attendees have shared their support for the victims and their loved ones. […]

Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour is in support of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Utopia, the 2023 follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld. He announced the North American tour in August. Initially, it was just 28 dates, but 11 extra shows were added due to high demand.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As of October, there is no date listed for Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Scott hasn’t performed there since the deadly 2021 AstroWorld Festival tragedy, in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured due to a crowd rush.

After Scott spent eight hours answering questions about the incident, a Houston grand jury declined to file criminal charges against him. However, since the incident, thousands of alleged victims have filed more than 400 civil suits against Scott and Live Nation.