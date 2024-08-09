Travis Scott Arrested in Paris After Fight With His Bodyguard

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday, August 9, after getting into a fight with his bodyguard, French authorities said.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor’s officer told NBC News in a statement.

“The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Scott’s representatives for comment.

Police were called to the luxury George V hotel at around 5 a.m. local time, per CNN. The rapper was arrested for “violence against another person,” a police spokesperson told the outlet.

Scott, 33, was photographed in Paris on Thursday, August 8, attending the men’s basketball semifinals during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Scott — real name Jacques Bermon Webster II — sat courtside with fellow rapper Quavo.

The star’s latest legal trouble follows a June 20 arrest for trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication in Miami.

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution,” Scott’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in a statement at the time.

“There was no physical altercation with anyone. This was a rowdy party and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home,” a source exclusively told Us. “There will be no further action to be taken as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries.”

Scott, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with Kylie Jenner, was previously embroiled in legal trouble stemming from his fateful Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in November 2021. 10 fans were killed and more than 100 injured when the crowd at the NRG Park surged toward the stage.

One day after the concert, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy via X, saying, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

Scott did not face criminal charges after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him over the incident in June 2023. However, the rapper was named in 10 civil wrongful death lawsuits, all of which have been settled, the Associated Press reported in May.