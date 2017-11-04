Travis Scott Sued by Fan Who Says Concert Injury Paralyzed Him

Travis Scott is being sued by a fan who says that he was paralyzed after attending the rapper’s concert in New York City in April.

The New York Times reports that Kyle Green filed a lawsuit against the “Goosebumps” singer on Friday, November 3, alleging that he was paralyzed after being pushed from a third-story balcony and dragged on stage during Scott’s concert at Terminal 5 in April. The 23-year-old has to use a wheelchair due to his injuries, which ranged from fractured vertebrae, a broken left wrist and a fractured right ankle.

The lawsuit names Scott, his manager, the concert promoter and the security company for what his lawyer is calling “negligence, carelessness and recklessness.”

A video shared on Twitter on April 30 shows the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 25, seemingly encouraging a concertgoer to jump into the crowd from the second-floor balcony. “I see you, but are you gonna do it? Turn the lights on him, turn the lights on him!” Scott yells as the spotlight focuses in on the fan.

“They gon’ catch you, don’t be scared! Don’t be scared!” he continues, counting down before the person falls into the crowd.

A lawyer for Green said that his client did not jump but was actually pushed from the third floor as the crowd moved towards the ledge, according to The New York Times. Green told the The New York Post in October that security guards “didn’t put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything, they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around. Then they dropped me in front of the stage.” According to the lawsuit, Scott instructed security to gift Green with a ring worth $100,000.

Green also told The New York Post that as a result of his injuries, he had to move in with his family after leaving school and his third-floor Brooklyn walk-up.

According to the lawsuit, the accident resulted in Green’s “extreme pain and suffering, loss of earnings, emotional distress and medical expenses.”

However, in an email obtained by TMZ on November 2, Green’s mother claims to Scott that her son does not hold the rapper accountable for “what happened to him” and “Kyle has said that he will never forget your kindness and encouragement during that terrifying time.”

The lawsuit references several other events surrounding the rapper, including an arrest for inciting a riot in Arkansas, to which he plead not guilty. Prior to that, Scott pled guilty on charges of reckless conduct for encouraging fans to climb over barricades and onto the stage at 2015’s Lollapalooza, where a 15-year-old girl was trampled in the stampede.

As previously reported, Scott is expecting his first child with Kylie Jenner.

Us Weekly has reached out to his rep for comment.

