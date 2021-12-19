Going to court. Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City-based orthopedic surgeon and hospital after an allegedly botched operation in 2020.

The Daily Show host, 37, filed a complaint last month, citing negligence after having “serious personal injuries” upon his recovery from surgery. According to the court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the Born a Crime author alleges that such ailments left him “rendered sick, sore lame and disabled.”.

Per the complaint, the South Africa native further claimed that he also “sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain” amid his recovery, noting that he was “confined to bed and home for a long period of time” and has been “prevented from engaging in his usual occupation.” The docs also alleged that “since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”



Noah claimed that the defendants — including the Hospital for Special Surgery — were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.”

Details about what type of surgery the TV host had and why remain private.

In response to the comedian’s suit, the hospital has denied any claims of wrongdoing.

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” a representative for the hospital told Law & Crime via a statement earlier this month. “Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient. HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally.”

Per its website, HSS is one of the oldest orthopedic hospitals in the United States.

“HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health,” a description on its website read. “At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, ranked No. 1 in orthopedics for 12 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022). HSS has also been among the top-ranked hospitals for both orthopedics and rheumatology for 30 consecutive years.”

While Noah, for his part, hadn’t publicly addressed his 2020 surgery, he aired a late-night episode on November 19 before his November 23 operation. After seven days off, he later returned to the show on November 30.

