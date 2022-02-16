Musician Trey Songz is asking a judge to dismiss the sexual assault case against him, alleging witness tampering by the accuser and her lawyer, Us Weekly can confirm.

Jauhara Jeffries filed a civil lawsuit against the “Na Na” singer, 37, in December 2021, claiming he assaulted her at a Miami nightclub after a New Year’s Eve party thrown by Diddy in the early hours of 2018.

The latest lawsuit is a refiling of a $10 million civil complaint that Jeffries originally brought against the singer as a Jane Doe in January 2020. At that time, both parties had reportedly reached a settlement before a judge suddenly dismissed the suit.

Jeffries claimed after attending a bash thrown by Sean Combs, a.k.a Diddy, at his mansion where Songz had also been partying, she went to the nightclub where she allegedly “felt fingers being inserted into her vagina” while she was dancing on a couch. According to the court documents, when she turned around, she allegedly saw Songz “pulling his hand away from her bottom.”

Jeffries has also claimed another woman told her Songz violated her without her consent.

According to new documents filed Tuesday, February 15, attorneys for Songz claim the other alleged victim, who has only been identified as Witness No. 1, “emphatically denies that she was assaulted; emphatically denies that she ever told [Jeffries] that she was assaulted; states that she did not witness [Songz] assault anyone, despite being with him at E11EVEN at the time of the alleged incident” and “believes [Jeffries] to be lying about the allegations.”

Additionally, the witness said she believes that Jeffries made the “allegation falsely and out of retaliation for embarrassment” after an alleged incident with Songz in the car that same morning.

According to the witness, Songz invited Jeffries and a group of people to an after party at his home and drove in his chauffeured SUV when Jeffries allegedly “surreptitiously recorded [Songz],” which she initially denied when he asked her to delete the video, per the docs.

The witness claims Jeffries later admitted to the recording but refused to get out of the car when she was asked to leave “due to her initial lies.” She soon obliged and willingly exited with her friends when they pulled over.

The documents also claim Jeffries’ attorney Ariel Mitchell met with and offered the witness “between $100,000 and $200,000” to change her story to say that the singer assaulted both women.

“She wanted me to join their team because I didn’t sign anything [with Songz] or get compensated in any way,” the court papers read. “But if I changed my story, she’s going to present them to Trey’s mom and Trey’s attorneys that there’s a way higher number that they want and now there’s two people coming against him, she’s not going to have to say my name because his mom is just going to write the check, and I’m looking at $200,000.”

According to the legal filing, the witness also “said that she did not want to get involved in that, did not want money from anyone, and would not change her story because her story was the truth.”

Songz’s legal team alleges Jeffries and her attorney “have engaged in serious misconduct” and they are requesting sanctions and that the case be dismissed.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).