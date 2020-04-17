It turns out Bachelor Nation’s first success story took just six weeks.

“Nowadays they shoot the show for, I believe, three months. So it’s like 12 weeks,” Bachelorette OG Trista Sutter told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her Creative Boredom Busters Inside Your Own Pantry partnership with Kellogg’s. “My show was shot in six weeks. So Ryan and I met, got engaged, got married a year later, after knowing each other for six weeks. So that’s how it used to be.”

Fans watched Trista, 47, and now-husband Ryan Sutter met and fall in love on season 1 of The Bachelorette in 2003.

“I am sorry for my orange hair! I’m sorry I baby talk,” the Dancing With the Stars alum quipped to Us when asked about fans revisiting her season while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s like my mating ritual, I don’t know.”

She then reminded fans to “be nice because that was a long time ago.”

Trista explained: “And we did not know what reality television was back then. So be nice, be kind, and I hope you like it!”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2003, are parents of son Maxwell, 12, and daughter Blakesley, 11.

“We’re great,” she told Us. “[Quarantine is] hard because we’re together all the time. But it’s also great because we’re together all the time. … My kids are in middle school. And it’s hard because they want to be with their friends, but they also are creative beings and having quality time with their parents is important to them too. So I wanted to come on here and talk to you today about things that parents can do with their kids at home because they probably are like me and hate it when their kids come to them and say, ‘I’m bored.’ So [Creative Boredom Busters] is the way to attack the boredom and give you some ideas to create those fun memories with your kids.”

Trista added that it’s hard to fit date night into their schedule because the fire fighter goes to bed before their pre-teens.

“I’m a night owl. But the kids will go to bed at 9:30, 10:00, and he’s already been asleep for an hour or two,” she admitted. “So it’s really hard for us to get a date night. I think when the kids are working, we try to take advantage of that time as much as possible. But yeah, we’re good. We’re 16 years and this too shall pass, as they say.”