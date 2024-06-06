Trista Sutter isn’t ready to explain where she was for Mother’s Day this year — but will let the world know when the moment is right.

“I will share it as soon as I possibly can but, yeah, life is crazy right now,” Sutter, 51, said during the Wednesday, June 5, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It’s summertime right now with two teenagers who need to get jobs and get ready for their junior and sophomore years.”

Last month, Trista’s husband, Ryan Sutter, sparked concern when he shared a cryptic post on Instagram about missing his wife. (The couple, who wed in 2003 after meeting on the first season of The Bachelorette, share son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 14.)

“I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” Ryan, 49, captioned a black and white photo of his wife in May. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her anymore or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out. … I miss her already.”

Related: Bachelorette's Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter's Relationship Timeline Although many Bachelor Nation couples struggled after the show and have ultimately broken up, the original Bachelorette and her husband are still going strong. Trista Sutter (née Rehn) and Ryan Sutter met on night one of season 1 of The Bachelorette — and hit it off immediately. “I decided going in that I needed to […]

Ryan didn’t specify where Trista was, which led to rumors swirling amongst Bachelor Nation fans about her whereabouts and their relationship status. While Trista was touched that people cared about her, she was also surprised by the speculation.

“It felt good to be missed and to be cared for,” she said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, people, gosh, make a lot of assumptions from one little thing.”

Trista explained that typically when she and Ryan post on social media, “99 percent” of their followers have positive things to say or just “don’t care” about their daily lives.

“He was posting like he always does and shouting it from the rooftops that he loves me essentially,” she said, defending Ryan’s sweet post.

Now that Trista is back from — wherever she was — she shared that everything is good with her and Ryan. The twosome recently took a relaxing family vacation to Mexico and are getting back into the swing of things as they plan on doing more work on their home.

“Moral of the story: life is good,” Trista said. “Ryan and I are very happy.”

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Trista made her social media return in late May and poked fun at the worry about where she was the past few weeks.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” Trista teased in a May Instagram post alongside a photo of herself with her husband and kids on the beach. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that. 🙃.”

Like any couple, the Bachelorette alums have faced their own fair share of ups and downs, including Ryan being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021.