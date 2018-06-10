Lani Blair did not want to answer any questions about her part in Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9.

The Instagram model had a party at Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club on Saturday, just two months after she made headlines for allegedly being one of the women Thompson stepped out with while girlfriend Khloé Kardashian was pregnant.

Blair wore a custom-made, curve-hugging pink jeweled dress with nude stilettos and spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her celebration before walking into the club. “You know what, I’ve always liked Vegas. It’s a fun interesting place to be. A lot going on,” she said. “I heard a lot of good things about this place. Can’t wait.”

The birthday girl was quick to sidestep any questions about the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who she was allegedly spotted kissing just days before Kardashian gave birth to daughter True. “I just want to have a good time tonight. I don’t even want to get into that,” she told Us. “It’s not even on my mind. It’s my birthday. It’s my birthday weekend. I’m here to have a good time.”

She continued: “I’m not even thinking about that right now. I just want to go inside. Have a good time. Have a couple drinks.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 33, and Thompson. 27, were together on Saturday night celebrating their friend Savas Oguz’s birthday. The social media personality, who also goes by the name Rich Youngin, appeared in both of their Instagram Story videos as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake. The reality star’s voice can be heard in Thompson’s video. A video from a different angle shows the couple standing together.

This is the first time the pair have posted on social media together since the news of Thompson’s infidelity broke on April 10. Various outlets published photos and videos of the NBA star with several women, and The Shade Room posted snaps of him entering a hotel room in NYC with Blair. The Revenge Body host gave birth to her first child with Thompson, baby True, on April 12.

