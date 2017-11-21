Starting a new chapter. Rutina Wesley announced her engagement to girlfriend Shonda in a series of pictures on Saturday, November 18.

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…. A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

The announcement was shared to the True Blood alum’s Instagram account. “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you. Think positive,” she shared.

The post included multiple selfies of the actress, 38, and her new fiancé – including one of Wesley kissing her on the cheek. The last photo, which was captioned with multiple hashtags including one that says “I said YES,” showed what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Wesley was previously married to fellow actor Jacob Fishel. The former couple – who met while attending school at New York City’s Juilliard – filed for divorce in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

In June 2013, as part of Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me, the actress admitted that it took her a while to warm up to Fishel. “I hated my husband when we met in school,” she told Us at the time. “He was so good at Shakespeare.”

However, that ultimately worked in his favor. “When we were courting,” she shared, “my husband wrote me a sonnet and read it to me in Central Park.”

