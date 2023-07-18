Tupac Shakur’s death is still under investigation after going more than 25 years with no arrests.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 18. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The late rapper was shot in September 1996 in Las Vegas — which is close to the home recently searched by police. Tupac was driving in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac drove up beside the car and opened fire. Tupac died six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

Hours prior to the shooting, Tupac was seen at a boxing match in Las Vegas along with Suge Knight. While no arrests have been made in the case, there has been speculation for decades as to who is responsible.

When rapper Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace) was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 1997 at age 24, many fans believed it was connected to Tupac’s death. Neither murder has been solved.

A decade later, allegations surfaced that Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in Tupac’s untimely passing. In the 2015 documentary Murder Rap, former LAPD investigator Greg Kading claimed that Combs, 53, was behind Tupac’s murder and alleged that producer Knight, 58, retaliated by orchestrating Biggie’s death.

The documentary, which is based on Kading’s 2011 book of the same name, outlined Kading’s claims against Combs after working on both Biggie and Tupac’s murder cases for three years. Kading, 60, alleged in the film and book that Combs hired a gang member named Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis to kill Tupac and his manager, Knight, for $1 million.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former detective further alleged that on the night of the hit, Keffe D’s nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson pulled the trigger.

Shortly after Kading’s book was published, Combs gave LA Weekly a statement about the allegations against him, claiming in October 2011, “This story is pure fiction and completely ridiculous.” The LAPD, meanwhile, told the outlet at the time that the investigation was still ongoing.

In a 2018 episode of BET’s Death Row Chronicles, Keffe D claimed he knew the identity of Tupac’s shooter but couldn’t reveal it because of “street code.”

He didn’t, however, deny his nephew’s involvement in the incident, saying on the show, that Tupac’s fatal shots came from the back of his car where Baby Lane and another man were seated. Prior to his death in 1998, Baby Lane denied to police that he was the shooter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Knight, for his part, was sentenced in October 2018 to 28 years in prison for killing a Compton businessman in January 2015 while driving recklessly through a parking lot following a fight with Cle “Bone” Sloan.

Us Weekly has reached out to Las Vegas police for more details on the most recent search.