Their voices were heard! Instagram unveiled a new layout on Thursday, December 27, that showed horizontal scrolling instead of the normal vertical, but quickly returned to its previous state after backlash from users.

“Sorry about that,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, tweeted. “This was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬”

Mosseri, 35, also responded to a slew of Twitter users who asked about the change. “That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident,” he replied to one. “Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!”

The official Twitter account for Instagram issued a statement that read: “Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”

After social media users opened the platform on Thursday to see the new layout, they were quick to take to Twitter to have their opinions voiced.

“Welcome to the moment when Facebook corporation decides to finally f–k up Instagram – why can’t they just leave it alone?” one user wrote. Another added: “These Instagram updates are weird. I think Instagram wants us to leave. Like when a guy goes, ‘you’re just to good for me.’ We should listen.”

Others, however, chimed in after Instagram was brought back to order. “Never forget the day that Instagram got roasted so hard for a timeline update that they switched it back almost immediately,” a tweet read.

“Instagram updating then reverting back to its original version is the equivalent of me tweeting my feelings at 2am then deleting it the following morning as if nothing happened,” another Twitter user joked.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!