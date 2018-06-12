Pass the ice cream! All eyes were on President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un on Monday, June 11, as the two leaders met in Singapore for a landmark summit to discuss nuclear disarmament. Though CNN reports the nearly five-hour talk ended with only a “vague pledge” that North Korea will disarm, many on Twitter were more taken with what the world leaders dined on during their important discussion.

According to the menu, which was provided by the White House, Trump and Kim Jong-un feasted on prawns, fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber to start, and were fed beef short ribs, sweet and sour pork with fried rice and soy-braised cod fish for the main course. For dessert, the leaders indulged in a dark chocolate tart, Tropézienne — a filled brioche pastry that originated in St. Tropez — and Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream topped with cherry coulis.

It didn’t take long before the eclectic menu made its way to social media and Twitter users began chastising Trump and Kim Jong-un for their interesting food choices. Many Twitter users roasted Trump in particular because he is known as a notoriously picky eater who, as evidenced by some of the more casual items on this menu, loves fast food.

As one Twitter user asked: “Wait, was Haagen-Dazs a sponsor of the Trump-Kim lunch? How else did it get its branding onto the menu?”

It's true Haagen Daz can bring ppl together #facts https://t.co/pmIHzXtyWv — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 12, 2018

something apropos about Trump and Kim eating a dessert named by Brigitte Bardot on the French Riviera — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 12, 2018

Is this the Häagen-Dazs summit? https://t.co/K3p2xThxCF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 12, 2018

Prawn cocktails and sweet and sour pork for the two leaders. A menu fit for the 50s.#TrumpKimSummit#WorkingLunch https://t.co/ELy9x7pFty — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) June 12, 2018

Well, we know what Trump had: the 1970s menu special. Shrimp cocktail, beef & 2 veg, and his 2 scoops of Haagen Daz. All the grownups had the rest. https://t.co/725SWg6Hjs — Lisa Rowe (@txvoodoo) June 12, 2018

But Dan, those two fat slobs devoured Haagen Daz ice cream together. What could possibility go wrong now ?? 💥 https://t.co/zy9mmtnI5n — Amy Steenstra ☘ (@steenstra66) June 12, 2018

