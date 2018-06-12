Food

Twitter Roasts Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un Over Lunch Served at Summit

By
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un during their historic US-North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un during their historic US-North Korea summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Pass the ice cream! All eyes were on President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un on Monday, June 11, as the two leaders met in Singapore for a landmark summit to discuss nuclear disarmament. Though CNN reports the nearly five-hour talk ended with only a “vague pledge” that North Korea will disarm, many on Twitter were more taken with what the world leaders dined on during their important discussion.

According to the menu, which was provided by the White House, Trump and Kim Jong-un feasted on prawns, fresh octopus and Korean stuffed cucumber to start, and were fed beef short ribs, sweet and sour pork with fried rice and soy-braised cod fish for the main course. For dessert, the leaders indulged in a dark chocolate tart, Tropézienne — a filled brioche pastry that originated in St. Tropez — and Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream topped with cherry coulis.

Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Franziska Krug/Getty Images

It didn’t take long before the eclectic menu made its way to social media and Twitter users began chastising Trump and Kim Jong-un for their interesting food choices. Many Twitter users roasted Trump in particular because he is known as a notoriously picky eater who, as evidenced by some of the more casual items on this menu, loves fast food.

Donald Trump and his delegation share a working lunch Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his team during the US leader's visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister in Singapore on June 11, 2018.
Donald Trump and his delegation share a working lunch Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his team during the US leader’s visit to The Istana, the official residence of the prime minister in Singapore on June 11, 2018. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

As one Twitter user asked: “Wait, was Haagen-Dazs a sponsor of the Trump-Kim lunch? How else did it get its branding onto the menu?”

